Rodtang Jitmuangnon gives props to Chatri Sityodtong

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has seen his life change immensely for the better since joining ONE Championship in 2018 and he is very grateful for the opportunities given to him by the promotion, particularly its CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

Nearly five years into his ONE journey, ‘The Iron Man’ has achieved many heights, including winning the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title as well as being widely recognized as the top Muay Thai fighter in the world.

Rodtang added to his legend recently when he made another successful world title defense in his United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5.

The Thai superstar provided one of the highlight finishes in ONE’s first live on-ground event in the U.S., knocking out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares with an elbow strike in the second round of one of three world title fights featured in the landmark show.

Following his impressive victory, which extended his unbeaten record to 14-0 in all-striking matches, 'The Iron Man' took the opportunity to give props to Sityodtong and the promotion for helping him advance his career and improve his life.

The Jitmuangnon Gym affiliate said in the post-fight interview inside the circle:

“Everything that I have, everything is from boss Chatri [Sityodtong]. Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity.

Rodtang’s devastating victory over Edgar Tabares also earned him a hefty $100,000 performance bonus from Sityodtong.

Moving ahead, ‘The Iron Man’ is eyeing more conquests within the promotion. Top of mind is to seize the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in possession of newly crowned champion Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom.

He is also planning to make a foray in mixed martial arts down the line.

