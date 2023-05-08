Rodtang Jitmuangnon thanks all the fans for the support

Through his incredible highlight reels, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been able to establish his name all around the world after already becoming one of the biggest combat sports stars in Asia.

At ONE Fight Night 10, he got the opportunity to break new ground in his career as the champ made his US debut. You can always count on ‘The Iron Man’ to put on a show for the fans and this past weekend at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, he delivered a classic performance for them to witness in the flesh.

Defending his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares, the titleholder did exactly what fans have come to expect from him, going toe-to-toe with his opponent and trading strikes until his opponents can’t compete with him anymore.

With a devastating elbow strike halfway through the second round, he finished his opponent and received a $100,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his performance.

Whilst he is known for being a savage inside the circle that will taunt his opponents from bell to bell, Rodtang is a humble martial artist once the fight is over. During his interview after the contest, he took a moment to reflect and give thanks:

“I never thought a poor kid like me could make it this far, so thank you so much for all the love and support.”

North American fans can watch his ruthless performance against Edgar Tabares, and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, via the replay which is free on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes