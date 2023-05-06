ONE Fight Night 10 results and recap: Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai

Mikey Musumeci kept his promise of putting up an exciting match, submitting Osamah Almarwai to retain his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on Friday.

In the first of three world title fights at the historic ONE Fight Night 10 at 1stBank Center in Colorado, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ put on another clinical display of ground mastery to extend his pristine record to 4-0 inside the circle.

True to his promise, the 26-year-old savant pushed the pace and snatched one of ‘Osa’ limbs for a beautiful leg lock entry.

The virtuoso Musumeci put on a jiu-jitsu 101 clinic, executing multiple leg lock submissions, and threatening Almarwai with a heel hook early on.

The Yemeni grappler, however, showed great defense by frantically spinning around to loosen the American’s grip.

Musumeci, who promised not to be fixated on certain attacks this time around, transitioned to an ankle lock and an Achilles lock to keep his opponent guessing.

At one point it looked like the world champion sunk in a gnarly heel hook, but ‘Osa’ weathered the pain and escaped anew. At the halfway point of the 10-minute match, the challenger decided to stand and try to pass.

However, his efforts were futile, as the Evolve MMA product stuck to his X-guard and kept threatening his lower half. At one point, he even isolated ‘Osa’ foot and tucked it under his chin for his patented ‘Mikey Lock’.

Around the three-minute mark, Musumeci abandoned his leg attacks entirely and brilliantly transitioned to Almarwai’s half-guard.

In one swift motion, Musumeci magically took the Atos product’s back, even trapping one of his arms in the process.

The sold-out arena went nuts, knowing it was only a matter of time before Musumeci got the tap.

After peeling away ‘Osa’s defenses, he clasped his arms together and squeezed for a tight rear-naked choke, ending the match with under two minutes to spare.

Official result: Mikey Musumeci defeats Osamah Almarwai via submission (rear-naked choke) at 8:03 of round one.

Apart from keeping his 26 pounds of solid gold, a gracious Musumeci gladly received a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

