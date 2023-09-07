“Smilla is the present and the future” - Fans expect Smilla Sundell to build indomitable Muay Thai legacy

It only took Smilla Sundell two fights to become the youngest Muay Thai world champion in her ONE Championship.

Now, 18, the Stockholm native continues to show more grit than ever to keep her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title strapped around her waist. We’ve seen her hone her skills to a new level recently after she successfully defended her belt against Serbia’s Milana Bjelogrlic this past May at ONE Friday Fights 18.

Fighting beyond her years, it’s no wonder she’s building quite a bit of a legacy amongst her fans.

They believe ‘The Hurricane’ will be an unstoppable force to be reckoned with when she defends her crown against her newest challenger - Muay Thai atomweight queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues - on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham.

Here’s what they’ve said below:

Smilla Sundell is the epitome of sheer grit and talent. She began her Muay Thai journey at the age of 10 while on a family vacation in Thailand. Since then, her life revolved around living the Thai life, which included adopting their traditions as well as mastering their craft.

At 16, Sundell competed against some of the world’s most elite strikers in the WBC women’s featherweight division, garnering enough attention to capture a contract with ONE Championship in 2022.

Now, with three straight wins under her belt, Smilla Sundell is ready for her next challenge. If she beats a fellow world-class champion this month, she will be constituted as the best female pound-for-pound striker on the planet.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down at Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29. The entire card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.