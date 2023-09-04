Smilla Sundell impressed with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ ‘very strong’ display against Janet Todd

At ONE Fight Night 14, Smilla Sundell will face an unexpected challenger to her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the divisional queen was scheduled to run it back with Jackie Buntan in a rematch of their ONE 156 war last year. With Buntan being forced to withdraw, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stepped up to the plate.

Looking to become a two-division world champion, Rodrigues wants to make 2023 an unforgettable year. After becoming a world champion by defeating Stamp Fairtex in 2020, the Brazilian took time away from competition to dedicate time to her family.

In her absence, Janet Todd picked up the interim title and awaited the return of the champion for a huge unification clash that took place earlier this year.

Proving that she hadn’t lost a step despite her long lay-off, Rodrigues defeated Todd to solidify her position as the best in the division after at ONE Fight Night 8 earlier this year.

In the build-up to their fight, Smilla Sundell will have no doubt studied her upcoming opponent’s return before they go toe-to-toe in Singapore. Speaking to ONE Championship, the Swedish champion spoke about being impressed by Rodrigues’ comeback victory:

“I think she did very good [when she returned]. She looked very strong in that fight.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.