Smilla Sundell shares advice with young athletes: “If it’s not for you then that’s okay”

Smilla Sundell is surrounded by a plethora of world champions at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand. There, ONE Championship’s youngest-ever Muay Thai world champion has acquired essential knowledge that has seen her rise to become the brightest teenage phenom in the discipline.

Just as the seniors there have instilled skills, knowledge, and confidence into her, ‘The Hurricane’ wants to set an example to the next generation of stars, inside and outside the doors of the world-renowned gym.

Ahead of her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title defense against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14, the lifelong martial artist shared an important piece of advice for young athletes.

The 18-year-old told ONE Championship:

“You’ve just got to do it. Just try it, and if it’s not for you, then that’s okay. You’ve really got to give it more than an hour or two. Don’t be discouraged, even after an hour’s session, because maybe you just had a bad session.”

Her journey wasn't an easy one, as well. Having dived into the sport as a five-year-old, Smilla Sundell was just as lost as any beginner on the mats during her initial days.

However, with steadfast determination, ‘The Hurricane’ has evolved into one of the best in slightly over a decade. Now, she hopes the next set of fighters can show the same drive to enjoy similar success as she has.

