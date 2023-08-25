“Smilla is scary” - Smilla Sundell sows both fear and admiration from fans in brutal beatdown of Jackie Buntan

ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell is not your average teenager. Hailing from Sweden, the Fairtex Training Center representative has been causing a bit of a storm on social media with her precocious talent for combat sports fighting.

One fan on Instagram aptly described Sundell as “scary” while another described the 18-year-old as the “most impressive fighter around,” after rewatching a throwback reel of Sundell destroying Jackie Buntan at ONE 156 in April 2022.

Read more fan posts praising Sundell’s beatdown of Buntan below:

Smilla Sundell makes a quick turnaround to the stage after a kickboxing match this past May at ONE Friday Fights 18 against Serbia’s Milana Bjelogrlic, which she won by an easy decision.

‘The Hurricane’ was originally scheduled to face Jackie Buntan in a grudge rematch, but the American-Filipino fighter withdrew, citing an ongoing family matter.

Taking her place is ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who seeks her first shot at double gold.

The Brazilian superstar recently returned to competition in March after giving birth, in a world title unification bout at ONE Fight Night 8 on Prime Video against former ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world champion Janet Todd, who’s also the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Having now established herself as the undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodrigues is looking forward to fighting one of the brightest talents in ONE Championship.

Watch Sundell vs. Rodrigues on Friday, September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham live and for free in Canada and the US via Amazon Prime Video.