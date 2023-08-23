Allycia Hellen Rodrigues sharpens her boxing skills to combat taller Smilla Sundell

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ dream of becoming a two-division world champion and joining this exclusive club is still within reach. She's set to challenge ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Smilla Sundell on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14.

In her most recent interview with the South China Morning Post, along with coach Leo Elias, Rodrigues unveiled their main strategy coming into the fight to try and neutralize the defending champion’s five-inch height advantage:

Speaking on Rodrigues’ behalf, coach Leo Elias said:

"She worked a lot with her hands now. We feel like we mix [it up] these days. Some days she works boxing and she's getting much better [with] her hands. We proved that in the last fight and we're going to prove it in the next ones."

It will be a gigantic collision between Rodrigues and Sundell because both are undefeated athletes in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Rodrigues has victories over Stamp Fairtex (via majority decision) and Janet Todd (via unanimous decision), while Sundell has three wins to her tally as she beat Diandra Martin (via third-round TKO), Jackie Buntan (via unanimous decision), and Miana Bjelogrlic (via unanimous decision).

Both are also relatively young in their professional combat sports careers, as Rodrigues is 25 years old and Sundell is only 18 years old, making her the youngest fighter to win a world title on ONE’s Muay Thai roster.

Catch ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Coach Leo Elias’ full interview: