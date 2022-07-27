Relive the all-out war between 17-year-old Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan for the strawweight Muay Thai belt

Filipino-American striking sensation Jackie Buntan and 17-year-old Swedish phenom Smilla Sundell will undoubtedly meet many times in their careers.

The two young female Muay Thai strawweights are among the most skilled strikers in the world. They recently faced off in the circle in what was an exciting clash between talented young superstars.

Sundell and Buntan met at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic this past April, with the soft-spoken Swedish fighter taking home a five-round unanimous decision win and the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Championship recently posted a YouTube video containing highlights of the world title match, as well as more bangers from Sundell’s performances in the sircle so far.

Smilla Sundell had to come from behind versus JAckie Buntan

It was a hard-fought decision that 'The Hurricane' Sundell was forced to earn. Buntan, a well-known Muay Thai tactician, was out-striking the longer and taller fighter for the two opening rounds. Sundell was forced to adjust her gameplan for the final three rounds.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Sundell admitted that she was worried after the first frame because she knew she lost it.

"I was a bit worried after the first round, because I knew I lost that one. So I was a bit scared. But then my corner was like, ‘You’ve got this. You gotta go forward now. No time to waste.'"

The Swedish fighter was able to pull it off and make history as the youngest world titleholder in ONE Championship history. After her crowning moment, she said in the post-fight interview:

"We did it! Thank you for all the support and love, it means the world! ... It feels great. I'm so happy right now. It's my biggest dream coming true."

Smilla Sundell has no official match yet scheduled to defend her championship. She could face 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak, who is undefeated in ONE, or international champion Iman Barlow, who debuted in the circle earlier this year with a TKO win.

