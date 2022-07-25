Watch: Stamp Fairtex and Smilla Sundell take part in hilarious tortilla challenge

ONE Championship fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex and the promotion’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell recently competed against each other.

No, you didn’t miss the two square off inside the circle. Instead, the two Muay Thai icons faced off in TikTok’s latest viral sensation, the tortilla slap challenge. For those over 30 years of age, allow us to explain.

The game typically features two competitors filling their mouths with some kind of liquid. Usually water, but in the case of Stamp Fairtex and Smilla Sundell, they used soda. Then you play a round of rock, paper, scissors, followed by slapping your opponent in the face with a soft tortilla. Whoever spits the water out in uncontrollable laughter loses.

The video uploaded on Smilla Sundell’s YouTube channel features the two world champions squaring off with a third player, Thai-Ngan Le, in a video that is nothing short of hilarious. Word of warning, we don’t recommend watching the video while drinking anything. You might find yourself uncontrollably spitting your beverage out in laughter.

Considering the highly entertaining nature of the video, one fan suggested a new mixed-rules format for ONE Championship to consider.

“Match Type proposal, 1st round Muay Thai, 2nd round Tortilla slapping”

Sundell appeared to approve of the idea in response to the fan. She said:

“haha. Great Idea!”

Watch the video below:

Stamp Fairtex excited to bring ONE Championship and her skills to fans in the United States

This past week, Stamp Fairtex was part of the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference to formally announce the promotion’s partnership and upcoming slate of events that will air on the streaming service.

Becoming available to Amazon’s over 200 million subscribers, fans and fighters were excited to be part of the expansion to bring ONE to North America like never before.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Stamp shared her excitement for the partnership between the two companies and for the opportunity it presents for her to compete in front of a whole new audience.

“I’m happy that ONE Championship has this deal with Amazon Prime Video. For me, it’s a fantastic opportunity for us athletes to get our names out there to a wider audience, and to perform for our fans on US primetime.”

While there is no confirmed date for Stamp’s return to the circle, it would make sense for the promotion to place one of their fan-favorite stars on an Amazon Prime Video card before the end of the year.

Watch Stamp's craziest highlights below:

