ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video announce more events for 2022 in joint press conference

ONE Championship has officially launched its return to US primetime after the global mixed martial arts organization and streaming partner Amazon Prime Video announced the full “ONE on Prime Video” 2022 schedule via a press release.

The two companies held a joint press conference on Wednesday evening at The Novo in Los Angeles and later distributed an alert to the media. It was attended by a series of big-name athletes such as Angela Lee, Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, and more.

Previously branded as ONE 161, the event on August 26 is now known as “ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.” It broadcasts live on US prime time via Amazon Prime Video, with the event taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the main event, ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson figure in a highly anticipated rematch. In addition, there are four other events with penciled-in dates.

The next four ONE on Prime Video cards will air on September 30, October 21, November 18, and December 2, with all events starting at 9:00 pm EDT.

Marie Donoghue, Vice President of Global Sports Video at Amazon, said during the press conference that she and her company are looking forward to the lengthy partnership with ONE Championship:

“As the new, exclusive home of ONE Championship across the U.S. and Canada, we are thrilled to bring these unique, multidisciplinary events to fans. Martial arts fans are incredibly passionate and engaged, and we look forward to providing them with the best in combat sports as ONE Championship makes its prime-time debut on Prime Video this fall.”

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a press release that his organization is more than ready to offer North American audiences the whole gamut of martial arts that the promotion hosts.

Unlike other promotions that solely focus on MMA, ONE Championship puts a heavy premium on Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

Sityodtong said:

“We know that ONE brings an incredible and unique experience for fight fans; something completely different from what American audiences have seen before. We are excited to celebrate the wide range of martial arts disciplines and showcase the world's best competitors on Prime Video.”

A stacked event for ONE on Prime Video

While the headliner for the first ONE on Prime Video card is sure to be a firefight, the lead card is also expected to deliver spectacular fights from top to bottom.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against England’s Liam Harrison in a match between two monsters of ‘The Art of the Eight Limbs’.

Flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon also returns when he takes on Savvas Michael in the semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Rodtang, who has already become a global star, was also in ONE Championship’s first US primetime card last year when he fought Danial Williams at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

A couple of heavyweight MMA bouts are also lined up for the flagship event, as Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida takes on Belarusian mauler Kirill Grishenko, and Iranian wrestling sensation Amir Aliakbari faces former world title challenger Mauro Carilli.

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is on the card as well, as he goes to war with Amir Naseri in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout.

