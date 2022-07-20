3 things fans can expect from ONE Championship on Prime Video

ONE Championship will make its return to U.S. primetime on August 26, as it kicks off its partnership with Prime Video at ONE 161.

The event will be the first of many in this multi-year partnership between ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video Sports. The deal will see at least 12 ONE events broadcast live on the global streaming platform.

The two parties are expected to hold a press conference this week to officially launch the collaboration. The event will be attended by some of the biggest stars in the promotion and could offer a glimpse of their plans for the rest of the year and beyond.

Ahead of ONE 161, here are three things to expect from ONE Championship on Prime Video.

#3. Full spectrum of martial arts

ONE Championship is home to some of the world's greatest martial artists, with world champions across various disciplines that are regularly featured in its events. Fans will therefore be treated to watching events that will see athletes compete in MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, and more.

The promotion has allowed fighters to not only excel in their own sport, but also to step out of their comfort zones and showcase their talents in other disciplines as well.

For instance, grappling legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida made his MMA debut in the circle and has been unbeaten in three fights. Meanwhile, Muay Thai star Stamp Fairtex was able to conquer the striking arts of kickboxing and Muay Thai before setting her sights on an MMA world title.

The promotion has also shown that it is open to trying things that have never been done before. At ONE X, the organization’s 10-year anniversary showcase, MMA legend Demetrious Johnson faced Muay Thai phenom Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed-rules bout.

#2. More exciting fights under the Global Martial Arts Rule Set For Competition

The Global Martial Arts Rule Set For Competition that ONE Championship employs has produced a more exciting brand of fighting that has resulted in a higher finishing rate compared to other martial arts organizations.

In fact, earlier this year, ONE: Lights Out saw nine out of 10 bouts ending in a finish, a testament to the promotion’s incredible pace in its fights.

Some techniques, most notably grounded knees, are allowed, which opens new offensive opportunities to fighters. Legendary former MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson suffered his first career TKO defeat after Adriano Moraes hit him with a precision knee to the head.

It’s a technique that ‘Mighty Mouse’ could incorporate more into his own game, especially at the urging of his friend, Henry Cejudo.

The promotion’s weight classes are also unique, as they introduced a “walking-weight” competition, putting an emphasis on fighters’ safety. The system ensures that athletes are fit, fully hydrated, healthy and, most importantly, at their full physical peak by the time they step into the circle.

#1. The ONE Championship Experience

Fans and fighters alike have marveled at the truly one-of-a-kind ONE Championship experience. ONE has delighted Asian audiences for nearly a decade now with its high-quality production and distinct international flair.

The elaborate entrances of fighters from start to finish show that each and every athlete is a global superhero. Well-thought out interviews help audiences understand just what's at stake for every athlete who is going to step inside the circle.

Meanwhile, the exciting brand of competition brought about by the combination of world-class talent and ONE Championship's rule set always excites fans both in the venue and from all over the world.

By bringing together 200 million Americans with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, North American fans will now get the chance to get the full experience in their own homes.

The partnership between ONE and Amazon Prime Video Sports also opens the possibility of ONE Championship mounting an event on U.S. soil in the near future, which could happen in early 2023 according to top brass in the company.

This means that American fans will not need to fly out to Asia to be able to watch ONE Championship events live and in-person.

