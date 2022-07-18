“Your knees are vicious DJ” - Henry Cejudo urges Demetrious Johnson to use knees against Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson received one final piece of advice from his “frenemy” Henry Cejudo ahead of his world title rematch against Adriano Moraes. That advice, though, sticks a little too close to home for Johnson.

The mixed martial arts legend can take that advice when he once again challenges Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title at ONE 161. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26 at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video.

Johnson spent two weeks training at Cejudo’s home gym of Fight Ready in Arizona in preparation for his world title rematch. In one of Cejudo’s videos on his YouTube channel, the former two-division UFC champion told his old rival to utilize his knees more.

Cejudo and Johnson fought twice when they were still in the UFC together, with ‘Mighty Mouse’ taking the first match and ‘Triple C’ taking the second.

Henry Cejudo said in his YouTube video:

“Good s*** dude. I could see why you took my a*s out in the first time [we fought]. Your knees are vicious DJ. Vicious as f***, take advantage of those.”

Johnson, who lost via knee strike against Moraes, retorted that if he favored his knees then he would be giving up his famed wrestling.

Johnson said:

“I try to! But I can take you down, and you can’t have the vicious knees without giving something. You can’t have it all.”

Catch the full video below:

Demetrious Johnson thankful for Henry Cejudo’s help

Despite featuring in two high-octane world title matches before, Demetrious Johnson's relationship with Cejudo is one of the most wholesome friendships in the sport of mixed martial arts.

This level of camaraderie between the two fighters allowed them to share deep martial arts knowledge while sparring and watching film.

Johnson added that Cejudo helped him simulate what could happen during his rematch against Moraes.

“We spent two weeks here in Arizona with him. I mean we train like two hours a day, going through simulation, going through his mindset, his style of competing, when he’s getting ready for an opponent how he fights, and also what he does when he’s out of camp so it’s been really good and [I’m] really grateful that he was able to share his knowledge with me and very grateful for Fight Ready to open the doors for me.”

We'll find out how much of an impact Cejudo's input has had when Johnson enters the circle with Moraes again.

