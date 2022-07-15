Demetrious Johnson wraps up two week training session with Henry Cejudo

The Arizona leg of Demetrious Johnson’s training has come to an end. Johnson had linked up with former rival Henry Cejudo in preparation for his rematch against ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes at ONE 161.

Their titanic rematch will take place on August 26, North American primetime, and will stream live on Amazon Prime Video from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

To help him prepare for Moraes, Johnson enlisted the help of his opponent-turned-friend Henry Cejudo, with whom he wrapped up a quick two-week training session at Fight Ready in Arizona.

Johnson, speaking on Cejudo’s YouTube channel, said he and 'Triple C' went through multiple sparring sessions to help simulate what the second fight with Moraes could be like.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“We spent two weeks here in Arizona with him. I mean we train like two hours a day, going through simulation, going through his mindset, his style of competing, when he’s getting ready for an opponent how he fights, and to also what he does when he’s out of camp so it’s been really good and [I’m] really grateful that he was able to share his knowledge with me and very grateful for Fight Ready to open the doors for me.”

Johnson and Cejudo had competed in two high-profile world title fights when ‘Mighty Mouse’ was still competing in the UFC. Both of their fights were for the promotion’s flyweight world title with the series at a 1-1 stalemate.

Nevertheless, their preexisting rivalry didn’t prevent them from sharing extensive martial arts knowledge. Johnson, having spent half a month in Arizona, also extended an invitation to Cejudo to train at AMC Pankration in Washington:

“He can come to Washington, it’s a little bit different up there it ain’t as luxurious here at Fight Ready but I believe if he came to watch I think we’ll learn a lot. The beautiful thing between me and Henry is that we both don’t have any ego but we both believe in our own skill set.”

Demetrious Johnson is looking to make MMA history in his next bout

Demetrious Johnson isn’t just seeking redemption against Moraes, he’s also looking to become the first mixed martial artist to win world titles in both ONE Championship and UFC.

The sporting legend held the UFC flyweight world title from 2012 to 2017 and defended it a record 11 times.

'Mighty Mouse' has since moved to ONE Championship where he continued his iconic run. Johnson went 3-0 in his first three fights in the organization and capped that streak with a victory over Danny Kingad to become the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion.

