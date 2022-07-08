“It only makes sense” - Demetrious Johnson on Henry Cejudo preparing him for Adriano Moraes rematch

Flyweight MMA legend and pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson is enlisting the help of rival-turned-friend Henry Cejudo in preparation for his rematch against ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes.

Johnson will have another crack at the flyweight throne in the main event of ONE 161, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, August 26, at US prime time.

Traveling south to Arizona from his home state of Washington, Johnson and Cejudo have been seen training together in preparation for Moraes.

In an interview with The Schmo, 'Mighty Mouse' said training with Cejudo seems to be the right thing to do as he plans to avenge the only knockout loss in his career. Johnson even joked that he and Cejudo are “frenemies” following their storied rivalry.

He stressed that he and Cejudo don't have any bad blood with each other after they went 1-1 in their two world title matches.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“We're frenemies. That's what he said last time, right. I got a house out here in Arizona. He and I have always had respect [for] one another, right. Even though we [fought] twice, one on one. And so why not share knowledge and get some work in together, beautiful facility to [get] fight ready. I mean, it only makes sense.”

Catch the full interview below:

Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, was gunning for his first world title in ONE Championship when he challenged Moraes at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

His attempt, however, fell short when Moraes knocked him out with a grounded knee strike, perfectly legal under the ONE Championship ruleset, in the second round of their much-anticipated world title match.

Nevertheless, Johnson is still one of the top names in the sport and a rematch seems to be in order.

Demetrious Johnson plans to strengthen his legacy at ONE 161

Demetrious Johnson is one of the most dominant world champions in the history of MMA, having defended his UFC flyweight title a record 11 times.

He then moved to ONE Championship in 2018, going 3-0 in his first three fights to become the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion. With that, he earned the initial shot at Moraes.

While he’s already considered an all-time great, it’s obvious that the 35-year-old Johnson’s career is far from over.

A win over Moraes at ONE 161 will further enhance Johnson’s legacy with the American legend potentially becoming the first man to win world titles in both ONE Championship and UFC.

