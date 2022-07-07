Relive Adriano Moraes’ historic KO victory over MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson

In April 2021, reigning ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes did what no man had done before by knocking out flyweight GOAT Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT 1.

In one of the most shocking finishes in ONE Championship history, Moraes lit up the mixed martial arts world with his second-round highlight-reel knockout of ‘Mighty Mouse’ to retain his flyweight gold.

In anticipation of their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 161 on August 26 on US prime time, ONE Championship shared a clip of Moraes’ spectacular knockout on Instagram.

“ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes defends his throne against "Mighty Mouse" for the SECOND TIME on August 26 at ONE 161!”

In the opening round, both fighters had their speed on full display.

Johnson spent the first couple of minutes looking to strike, but ‘Mikinho’ used his footwork to avoid danger. Just past the two-minute mark, ‘Mighty Mouse’ initiated a clinch, driving Moraes into the fence, but he was able to separate quickly. Catching a kick delivered by Johnson, Moraes attempted to take ‘Mighty Mouse’ to the canvas, but ended up on the bottom himself.

Grabbing a leg, Moraes threatened a heel hook, forcing Johnson to give up position and allowing Adriano Moraes to get top control. ‘Mikinho’ would maintain control for the remainder of the round, peppering Johnson with shots in the process.

Adriano Moraes delivers a devastating knee in the second round

In the second round, both fighters were calculated in their offense. Near the halfway point, Moraes attempted a flying knee that was caught by Johnson.

Trying to secure a takedown, Johnson left himself vulnerable, giving ‘Mikinho’ the opportunity to land a sneaky uppercut that rocked and dropped Johnson. Moraes immediately pounced on ‘Mighty Mouse’ as the flyweight icon attempted to get to his feet.

With his head exposed, Adriano Moraes delivered a knee strike straight to the chin of Johnson, knocking him out and giving the referee no choice but to call for the stoppage at the 2:24 mark of the second round.

Johnson will now have an opportunity at redemption when ONE Championship debuts on Amazon Prime Video on August 26 at Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE 161.

Speaking to ONE ahead of the biggest rematch of his career, Johnson said:

"I mean, at the end of the day, I have nothing to lose. I’ve just lost, damn it. We’ve both proven so much in the sport of mixed martial arts. For me, my challenge is I haven’t beat him yet, so I have a challenge in front of me. I have to go prove I can beat this man.”