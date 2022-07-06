“I’m satisfied whether I get the belt or not” - Demetrious Johnson knows his legacy is secured

Flyweight MMA great Demetrious Johnson has achieved what only a very few people have managed in their mixed martial arts careers. With that, the fighting legend has admitted that he’s already satisfied with what he has achieved in the sport.

Johnson can still add to that legendary resume when he faces Adriano Moraes in a rematch for the ONE flyweight world championship at ONE 161. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium at US prime time on August 26.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Johnson said he’s content where he is in his career, whether or not he beats Moraes and takes the ONE flyweight world title.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“I’m satisfied whether I get the belt or not. I mean my move over to ONE Championship was a good move for me, you know, business-wise and just to test myself.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ was a former UFC flyweight champion before he made the move to ONE Championship in 2018. Without missing a beat, Johnson went 3-0 in his first three fights in the world’s largest martial arts organization, eventually becoming the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion and booking his spot beside Moraes.

Johnson added that his decision to join ONE Championship was similar to when MMA pioneers and legends Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Wanderlei Silva, and Mirko Cro Cop found success in both Asia and North America.

Upon completing his goal in the North American promotion, Johnson pointed out that those who wish to become the best must test their mettle on both sides of the world.

“I think the best fighters in the world, to be in that upper echelon, you got to be able to fight on both sides of the pond. Right? Like when I look at ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Wanderlei Silva, and Mirko Cro Cop. I mean, the list just goes on and on and on. Those guys started in Asia and they finished in America. I started in America and now I’ll finish in Asia. So for me and my book, I’m glad that I’m able to fight on both sides of the world.”

Catch the full interview below:

Demetrious Johnson trains with Henry Cejudo in preparation for Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson knows the type of preparation he has to go through before he takes on Moraes in August. He also tapped one of his old rivals to help him train for the world title rematch.

The man widely considered to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time has been training in Arizona with former foe Henry Cejudo. Johnson and Cejudo are 1-1 in their head-to-head series, and their rivalry has turned into a friendship that has allowed them to share knowledge.

Demetrious Johnson, who jokingly described Cejudo as his “frenemy,” said in the same interview:

“We’re frenemies, that’s what he said last time right? I got a house right here in Arizona. I mean we have always had respect between one another right even though we fought twice one-on-one. So why not share knowledge and get some work in together.”

