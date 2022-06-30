“I’m always striving for perfection” - Demetrious Johnson wants flawless victory against Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson is looking for nothing short of perfection when he meets a Adriano Moraes inside the circle for the second time. ‘Mighty Mouse’ will collide with Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title at ONE 161 on Amazon U.S. primetime on August 26.

Moraes came out on top in their first meeting, claiming a shocking first-round victory over the MMA legend. It was the first knockout loss in Johnson’s career.

As he prepares for his next bout, Johnson is working on his game even more to be the best version of himself on fight night.

In a recent interview, Demetrious Johnson told ONE Championship:

“As I said, I’m working my ground game, working on my stand-up. I’m making sure when I step in the circle on 26 August in Singapore, I’m the best version of myself. That’s what I’m always striving for. I’m always striving for perfection and I just hope that I go out there and execute and not make any mistakes.”

The 35-year-old Johnson views his fight against the Brazilian as a major test, but doesn’t believe that it’s his biggest yet:

“Every fight that I fight from here on out is always going to be my biggest fight, whether it’s for a World Title or not.”

Demetrious Johnson is still one of the best in the world

Demetrious Johnson has amassed a total of 30 wins in a career that spans over a decade and a half. 'Mighty Mouse' secured three straight wins upon his arrival in ONE Championship, along the way claiming the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship.

Winning the tournament earned him a shot at Adriano Moraes’ flyweight throne, however he was stopped in the first round of their eventual encounter.

A year later, both Moraes and Johnson were on the same card once again, though they were facing different opponents.

‘Mikinho’ successfully defended his crown against the lethal Yuya Wakamatsu, while Johnson put Muay Thai phenom Rodtang Jitmuangnon to sleep in their mixed-rules matchup at ONE X.

With his most recent impressive victory, Johnson proved why he is considered one of the best fighters in the history of combat sports. Now, the 35-year-old will be looking to prove that he can overcome a dominant world champion like Adriano Moraes to further cement his legacy.

