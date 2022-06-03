Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson II set for ONE Championship's first Amazon Prime live card

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 has been confirmed for ONE Championship's first event on Amazon Prime, per MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. Helwani initially discussed the booking on his Substack page.

In his post, Helwani revealed that the bout will be officially announced at ONE 158, writing:

"The news is expected to be officially announced on Friday’s ONE 158 broadcast, sources say. ONE announced it had signed a multi-fight deal with Prime Video to exclusively air its events in the US and Canada."

The event will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be hosted at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The ONE Championship flyweight title will be on the line when Moraes and 'Mighty Mouse' fight at this event. The two stars initially met in April 2021, when Moraes successfully defended his title via KO in round 2. Now, Johnson is coming for revenge.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Demetrious Johnson had never been finished in his MMA career before @adrianomkmoraes sprang the upset 🤯 Demetrious Johnson had never been finished in his MMA career before @adrianomkmoraes sprang the upset 🤯 https://t.co/TqbfaC9Hhh

Brazil's Adriano Moraes will be looking to defend his title for the third time on the bounce. He retained his belt with a submission victory against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X earlier this year.

Before entering ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson competed in the UFC, where he set the record for most title defenses with eleven. 'Mighty Mouse' made his debut in ONE in 2019.

At ONE X, Johnson participated in a mixed rules contest against Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The two competed closely in the first round, which was Muay Thai. Johnson finished the fight via submission in the second round, which was contested under MMA rules.

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 will be the first of many marquee ONE fights on Amazon Prime

In April this year, it was announced that ONE Championship had inked a deal with streaming giant Amazing Prime. Prime Video is aiming to grow their platform with more live sports.

In a press release to announce the partnership, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said:

“ONE Championship is thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada. As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply cannot get with any other organization."

The first event will be on August 26 of this year, headlined by the title rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson. As part of the multi-year agreement, Amazon Prime will broadcast 12 live ONE Championship martial arts events annually, exclusively in the United States and Canada.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship BIG NEWS ONE Championship is coming BACK to U.S. prime time on Amazon Prime Video



Stay tuned for more details!



@PrimeVideo | #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship BIG NEWSONE Championship is coming BACK to U.S. prime time on Amazon Prime VideoStay tuned for more details! 🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨 ONE Championship is coming BACK to U.S. prime time on Amazon Prime Video 🇺🇸Stay tuned for more details!@PrimeVideo | #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/t6diSS1rHG

