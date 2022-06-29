“We back together bois” - Are Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo training together? 

Demetrious Johnson and old rival Henry Cejudo are back at it once again and one can only speculate what the two legends are up to.

The pair fought each other twice in the past, with each man holding one win over the other. This time, however, Johnson and Cejudo are akin to two close friends who spend their downtime together whenever they can.

Johnson took to Instagram to share their reunion, leaving fans to speculate if they’re training together or just spending time as old friends do.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has a huge fight coming up at ONE 161 against ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, and he will need all the help he can get if he hopes to win the highly anticipated rematch.

Demetrious Johnson wrote:

“C3 & Mighty We back together bbbbboooiiissss!!! #c3 #mighty #knowledgeispower."

This wasn’t the first time that the two got together outside of competition. Back in April, Cejudo hosted Johnson at his house to reminisce about the time they were trading leather.

Fans who followed the rivalry between Johnson, who is now competing in ONE Championship, and Cejudo were completely drawn to the wholesomeness in the interaction.

One fan wrote:

“Old rivals but acting like old friends now, amusingly wholesome!😁.”

Another fan referenced the movie Rocky III and quipped that Johnson and Cejudo fight for a third time but behind closed doors. Movie characters Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa were rivals-turned-best friends and the two settled their score in an unsanctioned match at the end of the film.

“You guys should do a Rocky III-style third fight…behind closed doors.”

Of course, Cejudo’s love for pillows didn’t go unnoticed with one fan suggesting the flyweight GOATs stream an intense bout of pillow fighting.

“Stream a pillow fight for the fans!”

Johnson took the first of the two matches when he knocked Cejudo out in the first round of their April 2016 fight to retain the UFC flyweight world title. Cejudo got his comeuppance two years later, scoring a split decision win to take the gold from Johnson.

Demetrious Johnson gearing up for his rematch against Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson has a chance to become the first fighter to win world titles in both ONE Championship and the UFC when he takes on ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes at ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

The event takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26 and broadcasts on North American prime time.

Johnson, the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion, got his first crack at the strap when he challenged Moraes at ONE on TNT I in April 2021. Unfortunately for the ‘Mighty Mouse’, he lost to the Brazilian superstar via knockout.

Nevertheless, Johnson is still one of the top flyweights in the world and his status as an all-time great is set in stone, no matter how his career ends.

