Joe Rogan favors Demetrious Johnson in the MMA GOAT conversation - "It might have been Mighty Mouse"

Joe Rogan (left) and Demetrious Johnson (right). (Images from @joerogan and @mighty Instagram)
Garrett Kerman
Modified Apr 26, 2022 06:09 AM IST
News

Joe Rogan, lead color commentator for the UFC, favors former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson in the MMA GOAT conversation. In an interview with Mike Tyson on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Rogan hinted at picking Demetrious Johnson as his pound-for-pound best:

“It’s hard to say, but it might have been Mighty Mouse. When he was in his prime, he was so magnificent, he was so fast, and he was doing things that you couldn’t believe that he was doing. He hit [Ray Borg] with a suplex, and caught him with an armbar on the way down. He body dumped this guy, and in the process of taking him to the ground, got him in an armbar.”

Rogan continued:

“When he was in his prime, he was fighting world-caliber competition and they weren’t even hitting him. He was moving on angles that they didn’t expect, he was feinting them and shooting for takedowns, he was kicking them in the head when they thought he was going to throw a takedown. He was hitting people with wizard s**t.”

Watch the full interview below:

Demetrious Johnson eyes summer return to the ONE circle

Demetrious Johnson is coming off of his first special rules victory after submitting Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the second round. He fought through adversity in round one where it was kickboxing only. Johnson absorbed heavy shots but he hung in there and went toe-to-toe with Rodtang and lasted until the end of the round.

The second round was when grappling was allowed. Johnson showed there's levels to this and was able to take Rodtang down, take his back and put him to sleep.

DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON CHOKES OUT RODTANG https://t.co/4BCnVbkLl5
What's next for Johnson is yet to be announced. It is hard to give him a title shot just yet, but a No.1 contender fight seems to be just about right. The person that seems most logical would be Kairat Akhmetov, who's been surging as of late with four consecutive wins. A win for either fighter could set them up for the next title shot against champion Adriano Moraes.

Edited by Phil Dillon

