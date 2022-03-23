"Interested to fight in MMA" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon considering MMA switch after Demetrious Johnson bout

Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be taking a massive risk at ONE X. In a special-rules bout, he will face all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the ONE Championship star discussed a potential move to mixed martial arts full-time. He has over 300 bouts in Muay Thai. On March 26, he will be fighting 'Mighty Mouse' in a unique encounter. Rounds 1 and 3 of the four-round bout will be contested under Muay Thai rules and rounds 2 and 4 under MMA rules.

Rodtang told Sportskeeda:

"ONE Championship wanted to create something new because it's the 10 years anniversary. So that's why I accepted the fight. I was thinking about in the future like this kind of mixed rules happened I don't know if... I really want to go for it, but I will. I [would] prefer, for example, like, in the future after ONE X fight, I probably interested to fight in MMA."

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai champ may be considering an MMA switch but also mentioned that he would prefer to stay in Muay Thai and defend his championship.

See Rodtang's full interview below:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon grateful to the sport of Muay Thai

Although the young Rodtang may be eyeing a move to MMA, he says he is very grateful to the sport of Muay Thai. It gave him a future, an opportunity, and the ability to take care of his family.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“I am happy with myself for the great success in Muay Thai, which has allowed me to improve the quality of life for my family. As you know, I come from a very poor family. My parents have separated. I used to live in an old house with 10 brothers and sisters. Becoming a ONE world champion completely changed my life. All good things came into my life. I can buy a house for my parents and help take care of all my brothers and sisters who are [facing] difficulties.”

The Thai-born fighter began his Muay Thai career at just eight years old. It has built him a great life. At ONE X, he will add a jewel to his legacy when he faces Demetrious Johnson.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Aziel Karthak