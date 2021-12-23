"Becoming a ONE World Champion completely changed my life" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon is thankful for his career achievements

Turning to Muay Thai at an early age is a common path that Thai warriors like Rodtang Jitmuangnon take in order to support their families. 'Iron Man' fought his first professional Muay Thai bout at the age of 10 for the same reason.

Now, the 24-year-old has grown into one of the most prolific fighters in the sport with over 300 bouts and several world titles under his belt.

Only a handful of legendary Muay Thai fighters have gotten the attention they deserve in the past. Rodtang, on the other hand, became known to the the masses while performing on a global stage that is available to watch worldwide.

ONE Championship is one of the biggest combat sports promotions in the world and Rodtang is arguably the face of the organization at the moment.

Testament to his star power is the fact that ONE has created a historic Muay Thai-MMA special rules bout so that fans can see Rodtang duke it out with one of the greatest to ever do it, Demetrious Johnson. The duo are set to lock horns at ONE: X next year.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang shared his appreciation for the opportunities that have come his way since joining the promotion. He said:

“I am happy with myself for the great success in Muay Thai, which has allowed me to improve the quality of life for my family. As you know, I come from a very poor family. My parents have separated. I used to live in an old house with ten brothers and sisters. Becoming a ONE World Champion completely changed my life. All good things came into my life. I can buy a house for my parents and help take care of all my brothers and sisters who are [facing] difficulties.”

Rodtang gives back to the community

Despite Rodtang Jitmuangnon's rise to superstandom, the Muay Thai phenom hasn't forgotten his roots.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a gigantic toll on those less fortunate over the last two years. Rodtang recently shared that he was grateful to be in a position to be able to support his family and friends during the lockdowns imposed by the government.

Tropical storm Dianmu hit Thailand hard in late 2021, causing flooding in at least 30 provinces in the country. While he never made his efforts public, Rodtang shared that he is happy to be in a position where he can help people in these tough times. He said:

“I am also happy to be able to help my fans who were in trouble during the past three waves of the [COVID-19] pandemic, as well as during the flood. I did what I could to help them. I am so happy to be here, where I’ve become a giver who can help other people. I am empathic for those people in need because I, myself, used to be at that point. Now, I have something to give, so I want to give. What I did may be a small thing, but I call it happiness.”

