"Let's f****** go boys!" - Demetrious Johnson, ONE stars loving ONE Championship's deal with Prime Video

Demetrious Johnson is just one of many ONE Championship stars who’s all amped up for the promotion’s deal with Prime Video.

The promotion recently announced a five-year deal with Amazon’s streaming platform that will broadcast 12 live events annually. These live events will be available exclusively on Prime Video in the United States and Canada. The first event will be announced later this year.

Johnson took to Instagram to share his excitement about the deal, while other stars also posted their jubilation on social media.

ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le, ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, former two-division champion Aung La N Sang, Danielle Kelly, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, and Jackie Buntan were just some of the fighters who joined the welcome party.

“Let’s f****** go boys! @onechampionship will be coming to @primevideo #amazon #onechampionship,”

Check out Demetrious Johnson's Instagram post below:

Le, who was equally excited, pointed out the magnitude of ONE’s huge entrance into the North American streaming market. He also wished luck to his savings.

The Vietnamese-American star wrote:

“@onechampionship is coming to US primetime TV on @primevideo! Huge news for ONE and even bigger news for my wallet. This is going to be huge for our market, y’all! Let’s takeover baby! Y’all better hop on now. Sponsorship prices going up up!”

Kelly, meanwhile, thanked ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong for the deal and for what he’s done in pushing the athletes onto the global stage.

The fresh-faced grappler posted on her Instagram Stories:

“Happy for all of what @yodchatri does for ONE and the athletes. @onechampionship will now be on @primevideo for US viewers. Can’t wait to be back again!”

ONE Championship is set for the American primetime audience

ONE’s deal with Amazon also brings the brand ever closer to American and Canadian audiences. Sityodtong said on Instagram that the North American audience will get to enjoy 12 live primetime shows for the duration of the deal with Prime Video.

“The new home for ONE in the US is Amazon Prime alongside the NFL! In a historic 5-year deal and a minimum of 12 live primetime shows a year, Amazon Prime is bringing the world's largest martial arts organization to the US, the world's largest sports media market.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Sityodtong further added:

"ONE Championship is thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada. As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply cannot get with any other organization. We look forward to showcasing the absolute greatest martial artists on the planet, right here in the ONE Championship circle and on Prime Video.”

Edited by David Andrew