"Awesome to be called out by a legend" - Thanh Le honored by idea of possibly fighting Superbon under mixed rules

Superbon Singha Mawynn, the ONE featherweight kickboxing champion, is looking to add more titles to his name. However, right now, he does not want to jump up in weight to challenge for more belts in kickboxing. Instead, he would rather mix it up with champions from other sports such as MMA and Muay Thai.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Superbon called out ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le:

"I want to have three [championship belts]... I try to go to MMA after Muay Thai... Maybe we can go with mixed rules, like Rodtang... It should be fun... It would be the featherweight champion [Thanh Le]."

Catch Superbon's interview with SCMP below:

Thanh Le, who is currently on a five-fight win and knockout streak in ONE Championship, responded on Instagram:

"So awesome to be called out by a legend... It would be an honor"

[Photo Credits: Thanh Le's Instagram @thanhlemma]

Not long ago, Thanh Le discussed the kickboxing champion ahead of his ONE X title defense. In an interview with Calf Kick Sports, the American was all praise for the Thai fighter:

"He's an expert... Let's just say that dude's good everywhere... He's just so good, I look up to him."

Martial Arts on SCMP.com



An unforgettable KO from Superbon against the Giorgio Petrosyan.

An unforgettable KO from Superbon against the Giorgio Petrosyan.

Superbon seeking more titles

Superbon has set his sights on capturing more titles in other combat sports. The kickboxer wants to add Muay Thai and MMA championships to his collection.

So, does he not want to gain more titles in kickboxing by changing weight classes? For instance, what about challenging reigning lightweight champion Regian Eersel?

The 31-year-old explained that the size advantage for Eersel would be too much to overcome:

"I think that he's too big for me... I could not [challenge] him in power because he would be 77 [kg]. I think it [would] be hard to beat him because he's very big [compared] to me... He's longer, he's a tall guy, and he's tough, [with] good skill."

Ahead of the champion is title challenger Chingiz Allazov, who just won the featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix. Afterwards, if he wants to fight in Muay Thai, he will possibly be looking at featherweight champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee. If he wants an MMA challenge, it will likely be against the person he's already called out – Thanh Le.

ONE Championship



Superbon is leaving nothing to chance ahead of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title showdown against Marat Grigorian!



Superbon is leaving nothing to chance ahead of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title showdown against Marat Grigorian!

