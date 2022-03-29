Chatri Sityodtong hints at a historic deal for ONE Championship’s US broadcast

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong hinted at big things coming for ONE Championship’s US broadcast very soon.

In his post-fight interview at ONE X this past weekend, Demetrious Johnson said that he will be back in the summer but can’t share more details of what’s coming up just yet.

After the event, Sityodtong was asked to address the tease made by Johnson and share the news with the media present.

In response, Chatri Sityodtong said:

“We’re gonna announce our US broadcast deal in mid-April. First time in the history of ONE that will be on a multi-year, regular primetime schedule on a major major broadcaster in the US. So yeah, DJ obviously featured. I think that’s what he’s talking about.”

Since 2018, Asia's biggest martial arts promotion has aired its shows on Turner platforms in the US in a deal that is nearing its conclusion. A new deal with a major broadcaster could help the promotion capture an even bigger mainstream audience in the US.

ONE Championship stars that US audiences can relate to

ONE Championship has uncovered some of the greatest heroes in Asia, but in order to capture an audience, people have to know who they’re cheering for.

As such, the involvement of Demetrious Johnson is a great first step in capturing the US audience when the promotion premieres in primetime in its new broadcast deal. Johnson’s superstardom was built on his career on US shores before taking his talents to Asia.

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes could also be someone that fans are intrigued about after becoming the first man to knock Johnson out last year.

American stars Eddie Alvarez and Sage Northcutt are also signed on to the promotion and are easily recognizable in the market. Alvarez is chasing a third world title in a major promotion, while Northcutt is an exciting young prospect in MMA.

ONE Championship is also boosting its submission grappling roster and could give it a platform on the global stage. US-based Brazilian jiu-jitsu stars such as Gordon Ryan, Danielle Kelly and Andre Galvao are just a few of the talents who could elevate the sport in future events.

Homegrown star and ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee can also give more fans an idea of why she is one of the, if not the, best atomweights in MMA today.

