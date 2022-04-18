"The real and true MMA GOAT" - Demetrious Johnson drops by Henry Cejudo's house to reminisce old times 

Demetrious Johnson paid a visit to Henry Cejudo’s house to share memories of their two epic fights against each other.

On Twitter, Cejudo shared a photo of the two GOATs together, teasing something coming up for them.

In the caption, Cejudo said:

“Guess who stopped by The Cejudo hacienda today. Stay tuned 🐐🐐#frenemies”

Fans got excited seeing Johnson, who is now competing in ONE Championship, revisit an old foe from the UFC. One fan said:

Peter Mhlanga @ItsMaDash @HenryCejudo The real and true MMA GOAT. No scandals, no disputes to speak of. All Mighty did was dominate and make fights look easy. Did I mention he has no record of PEDs usage? @HenryCejudo The real and true MMA GOAT. No scandals, no disputes to speak of. All Mighty did was dominate and make fights look easy. Did I mention he has no record of PEDs usage?👏👏

One fan believes that the two fighters deserve more recognition:

Brad Thomas @BradTho68685971 @HenryCejudo the two most unappreciated fighters. Sad because they are two of the most skilled fighters in the game. Goats @HenryCejudo the two most unappreciated fighters. Sad because they are two of the most skilled fighters in the game. Goats

In 2016, Demetrious Johnson knocked out Cejudo in their first matchup to defend his world title for an eighth time. Two years later, Cejudo won a five-round split decision to become the first person to defeat Johnson for the gold. It would become Johnson’s final bout in the UFC.

Later, Cejudo shared a clip of what they talked about. In the video, Johnson narrated what was going through his head when he hurt Cejudo with knees to the body. Cejudo asked for the recording to be cut right before they started talking about their second fight.

Cejudo hosts a podcast called The Triple C and The Schmo Show, which may later feature their full interaction.

Will we ever see Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo III?

Demetrious Johnson is still actively competing in ONE Championship, but Cejudo announced his retirement in 2020 at the age of 33. With both fighters still in their prime, it’s a shame not to see a third bout between the two legends to settle their score.

This year, though, Cejudo hinted at making a comeback and is looking to compete at featherweight to chase a belt in a third weight class. He has taken the necessary first step, officially putting himself in the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) pool to be eligible to compete in the UFC. He will be able to compete after six months of being in the USADA pool.

While both fighters are competing in different promotions, getting Cejudo back in the cage is a good sign that the hunger for competition still thrives in him.

If he’s not given a chance for a title in the UFC’s 145 pound-limit, he can always consider a third fight with Johnson, who currently competes at ONE Championship’s 135 pound-limit. With ONE Championship also looking to hold shows in the US, Cejudo won't need to travel far if he decides to fight 'Mighty Mouse' in his home promotion.

