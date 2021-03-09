"Triple C is coming back" - Henry Cejudo hints at possible UFC return

Henry Cejudo has hinted at a possible return to the UFC. In a recent interview, Cejudo asserted that he's "coming back," and he also took to Twitter to tease a potential comeback.

Triple C, aka The King of Cringe, is a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion. He is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound MMA fighters in combat sports history.

Cejudo's last fight was a second-round TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020 to successfully defend his UFC bantamweight title. Presently, the UFC bantamweight title is held by Aljamain Sterling, who won it via DQ against Petr Yan at UFC 259.

As reported by ESPN MMA, Henry Cejudo spoke to ESPN SportsNation via video call and addressed the UFC bantamweight title fight at UFC 259. Cejudo also alluded to his possible comeback to professional MMA competition and the UFC.

“I would personally like to line up both, line both Petr Yan and Aljamain Curling Sterling Silver at the same time. I’d like to beat up both of them. You guys stay tuned, man. Triple C’s coming back! What’s up?”

Additionally, Henry Cejudo responded to the ESPN MMA Twitter account after they tweeted out a video clip of his SportsNation interview.

“Catch me if you can!”

Catch me if you can! 🏃‍♂️🏆🏆🏆🇺🇸 https://t.co/lCIABs9MvQ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 8, 2021

Henry Cejudo previously expressed interest in capturing the UFC featherweight title by defeating current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. This would've been Cejudo's third UFC title and would've made him the first fighter to win UFC belts in three separate weight classes.

Nevertheless, Cejudo's matchup against Volkanovski didn't come to fruition, as the UFC was reportedly not looking to book the fight. Cejudo and Volkanovski, on their part, have now seemingly moved on from the dream matchup.

Is Henry Cejudo aiming to fight the winner of the Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan rematch?

Aljamain Sterling (left); Petr Yan (right)

In round four of their UFC 259 matchup, Aljamain Sterling was on the receiving end of an illegal knee from Petr Yan. The vicious strike incapacitated Sterling, which led to Petr Yan being disqualified. Sterling was subsequently crowned the new UFC bantamweight champion.

UFC president Dana White has revealed that the promotion is looking to book Sterling and Yan in an immediate rematch to determine a clear winner in their fight. The consensus is that Henry Cejudo might be aiming to either fight Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title or perhaps the winner of Sterling and Yan's second clash.

Due an illegal knee, Aljamain Sterling has won the UFC bantamweight championship at #UFC259 via disqualification, pic.twitter.com/zhxXngzMMA — ESPN (@espn) March 7, 2021