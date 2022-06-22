"One of the best fighters of all time" - Lookback at Demetrious Johnson's debut in ONE

'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson always puts on a memorable show for fans. ONE Championship recently shared a video of DJ's debut in ONE and fans were excited to see the lookback.

ONE shared a clip on Instagram with the following caption:

"'Mighty Mouse' went ALL IN."

It is a video of Demetrious Johnson's debut fight in ONE Championship, in which he defeated top-ranked Yuya Wakamatsu by way of second-round guillotine submission. This was also the opening round of the ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix, which Johnson would go on to win.

ONE fans were very impressed with the video and left impassioned comments. David Warburton commented and said:

"One of the best fighters of all time. Very few, if any, have been more skilled than Demtrious Johnson."

Robert Moosdorf, a fan of DJ and ONE, added:

"One of the greatest of all time."

[Photo Credit: ONEChampionship on Instagram]

After Demetrious Johnson won the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix title, he then challenged for a divisional title against reigning champion Adriano Moraes. The champion defended his title by knocking out Johnson in the second round.

At ONE 161 on August 26, 'Mighty Mouse' will get his chance for revenge and the opportunity to capture the title.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Demetrious Johnson had never been finished in his MMA career before @adrianomkmoraes sprang the upset 🤯 Demetrious Johnson had never been finished in his MMA career before @adrianomkmoraes sprang the upset 🤯 https://t.co/TqbfaC9Hhh

Adriano Moraes wants to submit Demetrious Johnson at ONE 161

The headlining fight at ONE 161 will be a flyweight title showdown between Brazilian-born champion Adriano Moraes and challenger 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson. This bout is also quite unique as it will headline the first event ONE will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

The first time they met, Moraes won via knockout. Moraes said that this time he wants a submission victory against Johnson. Speaking to SCMP Martial Arts, Moraes said:

"Submit this time. If I got one knockout and one submission, for me, that's going to be perfect... The most important thing I always train is my jiu-jitsu. Because jiu-jitsu is in infinity so I need to train hard in jiu-jitsu... I like it to evolve, my jiu-jitsu. But my striking is going be there."

This ONE Championship event will be shared on Amazon Prime Video, this is to be the first of many more fight cards to come on the platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far