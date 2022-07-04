Demetrious Johnson is arguably the greatest flyweight fighter in mixed martial arts history. After spending years dominating in North America, ‘Mighty Mouse’ brought his talent to ONE Championship in 2019 and immediately made an impact.

Over the years, Johnson has shown proficiency in both knocking his opponents out and making them tap. His creativity in the cage has entertained fans around the world, and after 25 years in combat sports, ‘Mighty Mouse’ continues to bring that same level of skill and creativity to every new opponent he meets.

One of his more notable victories came against Ray Borg. In the contest, Johnson delivered a highlight-reel finish via a suplex-armbar hybrid technique that Johnson calls the "Mighty Wiz Bar."

In a recent post on ONE Championship’s official Instagram page, Johnson walked fans and fellow fighters through the technique step-by-step.

“Demetrious Johnson breaks down his legendary 'Mighty Wiz Bar' submission. The mixed martial arts great challenges flyweight king Adriano Moraes for the second time at ONE 161 on 26 August!”

Fans on Instagram shared fond memories of seeing the maneuver for the first time. One said it was "easily the baddest armlock ever performed in MMA competition.”

Perhaps we will get the opportunity to see Johnson pull off the ‘Mighty Wiz Bar’ when he steps into the ONE circle against Adriano Moraes at ONE 161 in August.

Demetrious Johnson meets Adriano Moraes in a highly-anticipated world championship rematch at ONE 161

After earning three straight wins to become the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion in 2019, ‘Mighty Mouse’ earned a shot at the division’s reigning titleholder, Adriano Moraes. The two squared off at ONE on TNT 1 in April of 2021.

In the second round, Moraes delivered a devastating knee strike to the head of a grounded Demetrious Johnson, immediately knocking him out to retain his world championship. It was the first time Johnson had been knocked out in his more than two-decade long career.

Johnson bounced back by defeating Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary event, ONE X, in March. Now, Johnson will get another crack at Moraes when the two usher in a new era as ONE Championship makes its debut on Amazon Prime at ONE 161 on August 26.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Johnson stated that he has nothing to lose when he steps into the circle against Moraes, but is as motivated as ever to prove he can beat the reigning king of the flyweight division.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far