"I like how they did it" - Joe Rogan on 'amazing' Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon hybrid rules bout

At ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary event ONE X, Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon took on flyweight superstar Demetrious Johnson. It was a hybrid-rules bout that mixed MMA with Muay Thai. The concept has received critical acclaim from fans and fighters who were thrilled with the execution.

UFC commentator and world-famous podcaster Joe Rogan has now commented on the fight, echoing the positive sentiments of the fans. During an appearance on the Flagrant podcast, host Andrew Schulz asked Rogan if he had an opportunity to see the unique bout between Johnson and Rodtang. Rogan responded:

“Yeah, amazing—because he had to get through that first round [against] Rodtang. Yeah, [‘Mighty Mouse’] gotta go through the first round before he can do it MMA. It was a crazy rule set; I like how they did it… They did one round [of] Muay Thai; One round, MMA. And obviously, all ‘Mighty Mouse’ had to do was get through the first round. Essentially, and then he took him down, quick; he got his back."

Johnson earned a submission victory with a rear-naked choke in the second round of the contest, which was competed under Mixed Martial Arts rules. The first round, competed under Muay Thai rules, saw Rodtang back Johnson up in the cage, landing a series of significant strikes.

Johnson weathered the first-round storm and took over in the second, getting Rodtang Jitmuangnon to the ground and sinking in the choke.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon eyes permanent move to MMA despite loss at ONE X

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is only 24 years old. However, he has already climbed to the top of the mountain in ONE Championship, capturing the ONE flyweight Muay Thai championship.

He is now looking to add another credential to his resume as part of the flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. Winning his quarter-final bout against Jacob Smith at ONE 157, Rodtang is already looking to the future should he win the tournament. In an interview with South China Morning Post, he announced:

“If I became the world Grand Prix champion, nobody in my division can come to challenge me for my Muay Thai title at the moment, so maybe I would like to have a kick-boxing challenge for the kick-boxing world title. If I also gain this championship, I think I will fully go to MMA, for sure.”

Rodtang would also consider a transition into kickboxing should the opportunity present itself. While he has competed primarily in Muay Thai, Rodtang has earned victories in kickboxing. He currently sits as the No. 1 ranked contender to ONE flyweight kickboxing champion Ilian Ennahachi.

Following the ONE flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix, would you like to see Rodtang Jitmuangnon transition into mixed martial arts?

