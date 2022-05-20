"I'm going to win this World Grand Prix" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon wins dominantly in first round of ONE Muay Thai Grand Prix

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jacob Smith competed to move forward in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. Rodtang won the bout in dominant fashion.

After a battery of elbows, he defeated Jacob Smith via unanimous decision. The Pa Phayom native will next face Savvas Michael, who was victorious earlier in the evening.

Speaking on his next tournament opponent, Rodtang said:

"If I win this World Grand Prix, nobody is ever going to take my main championship belt, that's the reason I entered this competition... You should bring out your best because I'm going to bring on my A-game. Let's see if you can take out my belt. I'm going to win this World Grand Prix."

The flyweight Muay Thai champion's performance was so dominant that he walked away with a $50,000 bonus. He stated:

"I would like to thank Chatri Sityodtong for the opportunities. Since I joined ONE Championship, he has been taking care of me. To now I have improved financially, and I'm going to take care of my family."

British striker Jacob Smith entered the fight decorated with European Muay Thai titles. He was making his long-awaited ONE Championship debut. His opponent entered the fight as the current ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion and has over 250 career victories.

'The Iron Man' fought in a mixed-rules contest in March against MMA great Demetrious Johnson. The Thai champion was submitted in the second (MMA) round by 'Might Mouse'.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith play-by-play

In round one, the fighters opened up with punch and kick combinations against each other. The Thai champion countered to the body, while Smith landed a hard hook on his opponent. In the last minute of the round, 'The Iron Man' pushed the pace and landed elbows and a combination of punches. The elbows landed repeatedly and he also dodged a headkick.

In the opening stages of round two, Rodtang threw a salvo of punches with authority and power. Smith was having trouble landing anything in the round as his opponent fluidly dodged and countered. The Thai champion landed three elbows in a row, which rattled the British fighter. Smith's face was painted red with blood at the end of the stanza.

In round three, 'The Iron Man' landed overhand punches and elbows that re-opened the cuts on Smith's face. The Thai champion easily caught a kick and landed a sweep halfway through the round. More elbows continued to find a home against his opponent.

As soon as the fight ended, the 24-year-old champion bowed to his opponent and helped clean up his face with a towel.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick



It's all one-way traffic, as Rodtang batters Jacob Smith to a bloody pulp. The most dominant performance of the ONE Flyweight Champion.



@ONEChampionship | #ONE157 The King of violence!It's all one-way traffic, as Rodtang batters Jacob Smith to a bloody pulp. The most dominant performance of the ONE Flyweight Champion. The King of violence!It's all one-way traffic, as Rodtang batters Jacob Smith to a bloody pulp. The most dominant performance of the ONE Flyweight Champion.@ONEChampionship | #ONE157 https://t.co/1JpYTMcu1o

Edited by Aziel Karthak