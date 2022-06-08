'Judging my music choice' - Demetrious Johnson's wife laughs at him training to Street Fighter theme

ONE Championship flyweight Demetrious Johnson shared a rather humorous exchange that he had with his wife as part of his Instagram story. In a screenshot shared by 'Mighty Mouse', the two were having a fairly simple text exchange until his wife Destiny called him out for training to music from the hit game Street Fighter.

"You're working out to Street Fighter," said Johnson's wife accompanied by multiple rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

'Mighty Mouse' playfully snapped back saying:

"don't judge my gainz."

For those that don't know, Demetrious Johnson is an avid gamer who regularly streams on the popular streaming platform Twitch. Johnson often welcomes all challengers and typically beats them. When he's not actively training, you can typically find him online playing favorites such as Grand Theft Auto V or Diablo II.

Growing up in the 90s Johnson saw the rise of cult classic games such as Doom, Final Fantasy, and Metroid. Years later, Johnson turned his passion into a professional gaming career when he signed with a professional eSports company after years of building up his following online with games like World of Warcraft.

Demetrious Johnson dominated his fellow ONE athletes in Street Fighter V

Back in 2019 during a ONE Championship athlete retreat in Phuket, Thailand, Demetrious Johnson welcomed all challengers to face him in Street Fighter V. Needless to say, it did not end well for the majority of his opponents, but one did stand out from the rest: Brandon Vera.

"We played twice. the first game he [Vera] didn't do so well, the second game he actually did a lot better, I think he got one round on me. But he has the true potential, I could take him as a Padawan and teach him, and he can become his own Jedi."

For now, Johnson will have to put the video games away as he prepares for a ONE Championship flyweight title shot against reigning champion Adriano Moraes. Announced at ONE 158, Johnson and Moraes will rematch on Saturday, August 27th when ONE Championship makes its debut on Amazon Prime.

The pair first fought one another at ONE on TNT in April 2021. Moraes secured the win when he landed a devastating knee while Johnson was on the ground in the second-round of the evening's main event.

Since then, 'Mighty Mouse' has earned a victory over Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed rules bout at ONE X. That same night, Moraes successfully defended his title against Yuya Wakamatsu, securing a third-round submission.

