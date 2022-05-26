Joe Rogan opens up on newly-found passion - "I fu****g loved it"

Joe Rogan recently found interest in a new sport apart from mixed martial arts.

Rogan has been associated with combat sports, whether as a Taekwondo player in his teens or as an interviewer and color commentator for the UFC now. Even on The Joe Rogan Experience, his popular podcast channel where he discusses current events, comedy, politics, philosophy, science, and hobbies, he frequently invites guests from the combat sports community.

However, the popular podcaster and commentator has finally shifted his interest from the fight sport and vested himself in a new interest. Rogan was recently seen enjoying a match between Austin FC and Orlando FC in the MLS league.

Sharing a clip of the match on his official Instagram handle, the 54-year-old wrote:

"I had my first professional soccer experience last night watching @austinfc play Orlando and I fucking loved it."

You can check out the post by Joe Rogan below:

What does Joe Rogan thinks about mass shootings in the United States

The United States has witnessed a lot of mass shootings over the years. With the recent shootout at a school in Texas that reportedly killed 22 innocent people, including children and adults, it was this year's 27th school shootings in the country. The country has witnessed as many as 199 mass shootings in the year 2022 itself.

Aparna @HappeeAppee 199 mass shootings so far this year. That’s an average of 10 shootings every single week.



Cue the empty posturing and hollow condolences from the powers that be. Sickening. 199 mass shootings so far this year. That’s an average of 10 shootings every single week. Cue the empty posturing and hollow condolences from the powers that be. Sickening. https://t.co/VHgFrzJXKf

Joe Rogan once addressed the problem on his popular podcast channel. The color commentator had pointed out the inefficiency of gun control policies in the States. He believes that policies must be made more rigid in order to restrict people from possessing weapons, which leads to such tragic incidents.

Discussing the matter with Pete Dominick on a JRE episode, the podcaster had this to say:

"Even if you made guns illegal, even if you said you can't have any bullets, you'll all go to jail, there's so many guns, you're not getting them all. It's not possible. There's more guns than there are people. Which means there are more than three hundred and thirty million guns in this country alone."

You can check out Joe Rogan and Pete Dominick discuss gun control below:

In another episode of his podcast back in 2019, Rogan hosted veteran politician Bernie Sanders. While discussing the mass shootings that took place around that time, Rogan inquired what, according to Sanders, the solution to such incidents was.

In response, the politician had stated:

"I would be lying to you if I told you I had a magical answer. I don't. And this is such a horrific situation. We were in Nevada, Las Vegas, when El Paso happened. I said, let's take a moment of silence, remember the victims, pray for the survivors. Literally the next day, another part of Las Vegas, I had to do this again. And I said, I can't believe that just yesterday we did this, I have to do it again."

You can check out the discussion between the two below:

Edited by Matt Boone