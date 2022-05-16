Tony Ferguson unimpressed with Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier's commentary - "I'm the only person that told Joe no for his podcast"

Tony Ferguson is not a big fan of Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan's work at the commentary desk.

'El Cucuy' recently did an interview with Submission Radio where he touched upon various things like his last fight at UFC 274 and his current losing streak.

At one point, Ferguson talked about the UFC commentary team and said that although he respected Rogan and 'DC', he was unimpressed with their commentary work. The 38-year-old added that he had declined to appear on Rogan's podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience':

"I always give props to Jon Anik because he would always kind of speak up for me but they [Cormier and Rogan] don't mind bagging on me... I'm the only person that told Joe 'no' for his podcast... I have my reasons for it but I got a lotta respect for Joe and what he has done for the sport and for himself. But you know, I'm not best friends with him. I don't gotta be best friends with him. Same thing with Cormier."

You can watch Ferguson's full interview with Submission Radio below:

Ferguson recently competed at UFC 274 against Michael Chandler. Despite looking good in the first round, things ended on an unfortunate note for 'El Cucuy' as he was brutally knocked out by a front kick from Chandler in the second round.

Tony Ferguson expresses interest in fighting Dustin Poirier

Tony Ferguson wants his next octagon appearance to be against Dustin Poirier.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Ferguson said that he would love to fight 'The Diamond' as the two would likely engage in a stand-up battle. 'El Cucuy' also expressed interest in competing in a boxing match against either of the Diaz brothers:

"I would love to be able to fight Dustin Poirier. Obviously, he likes to go stand up... stand up battle wouldn't be bad. Obviously, I want to box. Even a celebrity boxing match against Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz wouldn't be bad."

Ferguson also said that he would be open to a move to welterweight as he looked 'skinny' as a 155-pounder.

Catch Ferguson's full interview with MMA Junkie below:

Edited by John Cunningham