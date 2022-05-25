"We need more police in schools and arm detectors" -  Gilbert Burns reacts to "devastating" Texas school shooting

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has condemned the recent shooting incident that occurred in Texas, United States.

19 children and 2 adults were killed by a gunman who opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday. Police have confirmed that the suspect who committed the heinous crime and was later killed by law enforcement was an 18-year-old.

Several fighters, including UFC contenders Brad Riddell and Gilbert Burns, have condemned the deadly event.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the Brazilian expressed his concern about the safety of children in schools and urged the authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

'Durinho' wrote:

"That episode yesterday In Uvalde Texas Is Devastating. To be honest was hard to sleep thinking about it. Sending all my love and prayers to the families! But come on, this things keep happening we need more police in schools and arm detectors. Idk, but it cannot keep happening!"

This is so far the 27th school shooting this year. Despite so many tragic incidents, authorities have still been unable to take appropriate measures to prevent them.

Gilbert Burns speaks out on Tony Kelley's controversial comments towards Brazilians

Andrea Lee's coach and partner Tony Kelley recently sparked a firestorm of criticism after he made some controversial remarks towards Brazilian fighters.

Andrea Lee fought Brazilian flyweight Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 54 earlier this month. Lee was seen complaining about getting her eye poked at the end of the first round. In response, Kelley was overheard making remarks against Araujo and referring to Brazilians as "dirty."

Sharing his thoughts on the comments, which were widely branded as racist, Brazilian welterweight Gilbert Burns urged the coach to come out and apologize. He insisted that Kelly should "man up" and own up to his mistake.

Speaking to MMA Underground's John Morgan, 'Durinho' said:

"It's really hard to judge, you know. I hate to judge the guys at all. I don't want to judge. But I think if you do make a mistake like that, don't just come up out with these. Just come up and apologize. Be a man, man up. Like, 'You know what, I messed up, I said, I didn't mean it.' But I just think every time that you act and every time you do something wrong, bro we are humans, we gonna mess up... Be a man and apologize, that's it."

Check out Gibert Burns' comments on the matter in the video below:

