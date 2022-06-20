"The numbers don't lie" - Adriano Moraes on his deep ONE Championship resume

Arguably, one of the greatest athletes to come out of ONE championship is none other than the Brazilian flyweight champion Adriano Moraes.

Moraes has had a phenomenal run, holding an illustrious record of 22-3-0 with the promotion. When Moraes was asked how he ranked among the best champions in ONE history, he humbly told SCMP:

“I’m happy to be in the company for so long. To have this opportunity to work for this company and of course, I mean, I’m between the five, I can rank the five. I don’t know my place but the numbers don’t lie you know. I’m happy and I’m grateful to have these numbers by my side and of course I’m around the best guys in this company.”

Catch the full interview below:

Who would have thought the young kid from Brasilia was eventually going to become one of the greatest flyweight champions the promotion has ever had?

Hailing from Brazil, Moraes was a dominant jiu jitsu specialist before competing in MMA. With nine consecutive runs under his belt, he made his first appearance on the ONE championship stage in Singapore at ONE FC 12: Warrior Spirit.

Re-watch his debut below:

Since then, Adriano Moraes has earned three title reigns and made ONE history as the first person to knock out the 12-time flyweight champion, Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson.

Moraes is a gift that keeps on giving. He is booked to make another historical appearance, but this time on US primetime. The flyweight champion makes his third title defense against 'Mighty Mouse' at ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson on August 22, 2022.

Adriano Moraes opens up about the “mystery” of fighting on Amazon Prime

Adriano Moraes talked about fighting live on Amazon Prime and called it a "mystery."

Having experienced the limelight before on TNT 1 with the former UFC champion, he told SCMP:

"[It's] not pressure, you know, just a mystery. I’ve been there already one time. So I know what it’s gonna be. I know everything, I know the feelings. For this time, it’s not that pressure I had the last time. I think it’s no pressure, just one day after work you need to be done."

The Brazilian native gave a shout out to all the fans who have supported him throughout the years and who continue to show him love on social media.

“I thank you Lord, thank you Jesus for puting us in US prime time because it’s a big opportunity to me and for Demetrious Johnson too. Because you have the dream to bring their world championship to America. To open more space, more opportunities for every fighter to fight in their global stage."

