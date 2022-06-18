Watch: Demetrious Johnson lights up the bag at Evolve MMA

Demetrious Johnson is getting ready for a second fight against Adriano Moraes later this year. 'Mighty Mouse' will be looking to avenge this loss at ONE 161 on August 26.

Evolve MMA and Johnson shared a video of him training on Instagram. The two posted the following clip:

"Getting it done."

In the video of him hitting the heavy bag, Demetrious Johnson's voiceover says:

"I'm not negotiating with myself. The deal was already made. The deal was made. I set out in the beginning of the summer. The is the training plan I'm doing. I signed the contract with myself. I'm doing it."

Johnson was knocked out by Adriano Moraes in his first title attempt at ONE in 2021. Coming up later this summer, the two top-ranked fighters will meet again in the ONE circle with the flyweight title on the line. The all-time MMA great has not been able to capture a divisional title in ONE Championship since making his debut in 2019.

ONE 161 will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Adriano Moraes looking to submit Demetrious Johnson at ONE 161

The reigning and defending flyweight champion Adriano Moraes scored a knockout victory against 'Mighty Mouse' the first time they met, and said in an interview that this time he wants a submission.

In an interview with SCMP, the Brazilian champion explained:

"Submit this time. If I got one knockout and one submission, for me, that's going to be perfect... The most important thing I always train is my jiu-jitsu. Because jiu-jitsu is in infinity so I need to train hard in jiu-jitsu... I like it to evolve, my jiu-jitsu. But my striking is going be there."

Moraes has held his title in ONE Championship since 2019 and most recently defended the belt against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X earlier this year. He won this fight via submission to add to his impressive record having won half of all his fights by way of submussion.

'Mighty Mouse' Johnson may be seeking revenge on August 26, but the champion will not be looking to give up his title easily. Viewers can watch ONE 161 on Prime video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far