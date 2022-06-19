"Curry MVP" - Adriano Moraes is fired up about the NBA Finals

ONE championship's Adriano Moraes, along with thousands of basketball fans around the globe, watched the NBA Finals on Thursday between the last two teams standing: the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

The series was a phenomenal back-and-forth battle. MVP Stephen Curry, however, sealed the deal with his sixth 3 of the night in Game 6, to give the Warriors an incredible 15-point lead to end the series.

Curry scored 34 points that night and captured his second NBA Finals MVP award. Brazilian champion Adriano Moraes was so fired up by his inspiring performance that he took to Twitter to say:

"Curry MVP !!!"

Golden State made history again after a two-year skid. NBA reported that after two seasons of having the worst record in the league, they 'found a way to get it done'.

Athletes from different disciplines around the world inspire each other with their comeback stories. Conversely, the reigning flyweight champion, Adriano Moraes knows a thing or two about what it feels like to hit rock bottom.

The Brazilian native had a total of three title reigns in his long career with the SIngaporean promotion. He suffered two losses in close-split decisions that cost him the belt. While some would see these challenges as 'failures', champions like Moraes see them as opportunities.

Moraes 'found a way to get it done' after recapturing the title for the third time against former flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio in 2018.

To this day, Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes continues to revolutionize the sport with ONE championship. He's become an incredible ambassador for the sport as his fights have been broadcast onto the world stage.

Adriano Moraes brings an evolved jiu-jitsu ground game ahead of ONE 161 event

The highly-anticipated sequel between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson comes to fruition on August 26, 2022, on Amazon Primetime.

The 33-year-old champion tells fans that he's evolved since the two flyweight champions clashed last year. He told SCMP:

"I evolved a lot in my game, it’s a lof stuff I changed a little but I'm still doing what I love to do. The most important thing I always train my jiu-jitsu because jiu-jitsu is infinite so I need to train hard. I like it to evolve.”

Moraes also called up his team in Brazil to prepare him for one of the largest showdowns in ONE championship history. He will need all the help he can get to make an even bigger impact in the sport.

"Coaches up from Brazil, they came over to American Top Team and they helped us a lot over there so I go for this fight with my hands, my kicks, and my jiu-jitsu skills."

Catch the full interview below:

