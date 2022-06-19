5 fighters who showcase the best in ONE Championship

ONE Championship is home to some of the best combat sports athletes in the world. The promotion has risen to prominence by featuring the best of the best in mixed martial arts, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

In just 10 years, ONE has established itself as a global powerhouse in combat sports. Showcasing their talent all over the world, the promotion continues to break new barriers. The latest example being their recently announced partnership with Amazon Prime that will bring regular events to the United States in prime time.

As ONE's big August debut on Amazon Prime approaches, we take a look at five of the athletes that exemplify excellence every time they step into the ONE circle. With so many accomplished combat sports champions, it's hard to narrow it down to five who showcase what ONE Championship is all about.

Watch ONE Championship's most unforgettable finishes below:

#5. 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee (ONE Championship women's atomweight champion)

This list can't possibly exist without 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee. Debuting for the promotion at ONE FC 27 in 2015, Lee is yet to taste defeat in the atomweight division. She earned five straight victories via submission to receive an opportunity to become ONE's first women's atomweight champion a year after her debut.

She would go on to defeat Mei Yamaguchi by unanimous decision to become the youngest world champion in mixed martial arts. She was 19 years old.

Since then, she has defeated all challengers, including her most recent opponent, fast-rising sensation Stamp Fairtex. With eight submission finishes, Lee is the first and only atomweight champion the division has seen. She is consistent and dangerous in all facets of mixed martial arts.

#4. Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes (ONE Championship flyweight champion)

Becoming a world champion in any sport places you amongst the elite. What happens when you do it not once, not twice, but three times? That's a question you could ask reigning flyweight champion Adriano Moraes.

After nearly a decade with the organization, Moraes continues to build on his legacy, which includes three separate reigns as the ONE flyweight champion. In each instance where Moraes lost his title, it was in a closely contested split decision. The first was against Kairat Akhmetov and the second against Geje Eustaquio. Moraes avenged those losses, returning to beat both fighters and regaining his title in the process.

At ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021, Moraes made history once again. He defeated longtime UFC flyweight champion and ONE Championship star Demetrious Johnson with a brutal second-round knockout. He is the only fighter to ever KO 'Mighty Mouse' throughout his 16-year career.

#3. 'The Dutch Knight' Reinier de Ridder (ONE Championship middleweight and light heavyweight champion)

In January 2019, Reinier de Ridder debuted for ONE Championship with an undefeated record of 9-0. More than three years later, his '0' is still intact. De Ridder has earned six straight wins in the ONE circle, four of which have come via decision. What makes 'The Dutch Knight' especially impressive is the fact that he is a reigning two-division champion.

At ONE: Inside the Matrix in October 2020, de Ridder defeated Aung La N Sang with a first-round rear-naked choke to capture his first piece of ONE Championship gold. Not content with just being the middleweight champion, de Ridder fought Aung La N Sang six months later with the promotion's light heavyweight title up for grabs at ONE on TNT 4. De Ridder once again emerged victorious to become an undefeated two-division champion.

#2. Stamp Fairtex (ONE Championship Atomweight Grand Prix winner)

Stamp Fairtex has become one of the organization's fastest rising stars and it's not difficult to see why. Since her debut with the promotion, Fairtex oozed excellence and became the promotion's atomweight kickboxing champion in her first bout under the ONE banner in October 2018. She defeated Kai Ting Chuang via unanimous decision.

Four months later, she followed up that performance by winning the atomweight Muay Thai championship, defeating Janet Todd in the process. Not only did Fairtex win two championships in her first two appearances, she became the promotion's first two-sport champion, holding titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai simultaneously.

At 24 years old, Fairtex has already accomplished a lifetime's worth in combat sports, but the Thai fighter is far from done. After transitioning into mixed martial arts, Fairtex went on to win the 2021 Atomweight Grand Prix tournament. As a result, she earned an opportunity to face ONE's reigning atomweight champion Angela Lee at ONE X in March.

While Fairtex came up short of capturing a title in a third sport, she held her own. The Thai fighter had the champion on the ropes at one point and is more than determined to come back and be the first to defeat Lee in the atomweight division.

#1. 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon (ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai champion)

When talking about the fighters that showcase what makes ONE Championship great, you can't leave out 'The Iron Man' himself. Rodtang Jitmuangnon may only be two years and five fights into his ONE Championship tenure, but it would be hard to deny him legendary status already. Rodtang has remained undefeated in the ONE circle in kickboxing and Muay Thai contests. His speed, precision and power are unmatched thus far.

What makes Rodtang a special fighter is his ability to bring a killer instinct every time he steps into the cage, but as soon as time runs out, he shows nothing but love and respect for his opponent. Rodtang not only shows what it means to be a great fighter, but a great person as well.

Are there other ONE Championship fighters you believe should be included in the list? Let us know in the comments.

