"I’m really looking forward to who’s going to win that one" - Aung La N Sang hyped for Reinier de Ridder vs. Vitaly Bigdash

Aung La N Sang remains a large figure over the light heavyweight and middleweight divisions of ONE Championship, and he’s now keen to watch its new king rule over the dominion.

The legendary Burmese fighter will keep a close eye on when Reinier de Ridder defends the ONE middleweight world title against Vitaly Bigdash in the main event of ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash. The event is set for July 22 and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The match will be de Ridder’s second defense of the middleweight gold since taking the strap from Aung La in October 2020.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Aung La expressed his excitement for the showdown between his rivals in a match that is sure to rock not only the division, but the whole promotion as a whole.

Aung La N Sang said:

“It’s going to be a good fight. They’re both very good competitors, so I’m excited for it, and I’m very familiar with both of them. It’s going to be a good one. It’s an exciting matchup for me and I’m really looking forward to who’s going to win that one.”

Aung La, the former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight champion, had five epic matches against de Ridder and Bigdash, with four of those matches being fought for a title.

Considered one of the greatest fighters in ONE Championship history, Aung La reigned as double champ for more than two years from February 2018 to October 2020.

‘The Burmese Python’ first became the ONE middleweight world champion in June 2017 when he beat Bigdash for the strap in front of a raucous home crowd in Yangon, Myanmar.

He then added the ONE light heavyweight world championship in February 2018 knocking out Alexandre Machado in the first round in the same city where he won his first belt.

Aung La N Sang sees another go around with either Bigdash or De Ridder

Aung La N Sang's story is far from over.

At 37 years old, the former double champ is still keen on returning to his former glory and he could very well get another match against either de Ridder or Bigdash.

In the same interview, he said that he’ll jump at any chance to either of his two rivals.

“I’m friendly towards them and I’m respectful towards them. I’m not best friends with either of them. And given the chance, I’ll fight them again in a heartbeat. I don’t know, but I feel like if I finish the next few middleweights that I fight, I’ll be back in the mix.”

Aung La N Sang added that while he’s friendly with both de Ridder and Bigdash, being too close with them isn’t on his priority list.

“To me, they could both potentially be my opponent again. So, with all due respect to them, I don’t intend to be their best friend anytime soon. Maybe down the line, if I get to know them more, maybe. But right now, we’re cordial, we’re respectful, and they’re both great athletes.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far