"I want to tune in for that" - Aung La N Sang on a possible Reinier de Ridder vs. Vitaly Bigdash title bout

Aung La N Sang may have stepped away from his throne, but the former two-division world champion is still keeping a close eye on the kingdom he once had possession of.

In an interview with South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, N Sang said he looks forward to the potential match between ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion Reinier De Ridder and Vitaly Bigdash for the middleweight strap.

N Sang, who once held De Ridder’s titles, said a match between Bigdash and the current double champion would be a chess match of epic proportions:

“That’s gonna be a good fight. Bigdash is strong man, he’s strong. De Ridder is not as strong but then when he has that body lock he’s very strong, his grips are very strong. It’s an exciting match I’m sure.”

He further added:

“I can’t say [who’ll win], I’m not good at picking fights. You know how De Ridder has a good body lock and good squeeze but Bigdash is basically stronger, physically he’s stronger. Technically we don’t know [what could happen] I don’t know for sure. But that would be a fun fight, I wanna tune in for that. I hope it happens soon.”

De Ridder could very well put his ONE middleweight world title on the line against Bigdash for his next match. There is, however, no official announcement yet regarding the Dutch star’s next bout.

Aung La N Sang was once the king of ONE Championship, holding both the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world titles. De Ridder, however, came around and took the two belts from him.

Nevertheless, ‘The Burmese Python’ is still one of the most dangerous fighters in the promotion with wins over Bigdash, Brandon Vera, and Alain Ngalani during his unstoppable run from 2017 to 2019.

Aung La N Sang believes middleweight is the most exciting weight class

While he once held the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world titles, Aung La N Sang believes it’s the lighter of the two classes that produces the most exciting and entertaining bouts.

N Sang is considered one of the best middleweights of his generation and he feels that the division has the right mix of speed, strength, and technical ability:

“There’s nothing more exciting than a middleweight fight where we have the power to knock people out, submit or choke people out. Middleweight is an exciting weight class. I mean middleweight is an exciting weight class because we got the power, we got the speed, we got it all.”

Edited by David Andrew