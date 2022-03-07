Rodtang picks Aung La N Sang as the most exciting fighter in ONE Championship

Rodtang has hailed fellow ONE Championship star Aung La N Sang as the most exciting fighter in the promotion aside from himself.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his mixed rules fight with Demetrious Johnson at ONE: 'X,' the Thai said:

"First name I’m thinking is Aung La. I like his specific fighting style, you’ll always see him adapt in every fight. On the other hand, he’s a hero, everyone in Myanmar loves him and I wanted to be like him."

'The Burmese Phython' is one of the most successful fighters in the history of the promotion. The Sanford MMA man is a former double champion and all of his last seven victories have come via knockout or submission. He's also an Asian MMA icon and is followed by more than 3 million fans on Facebook alone.

The 36-year-old is coming off of a loss to Vitaly Bigdash at ONE: Full Circle. The Russian won a unanimous decision in what was the pair's trilogy bout.

Rodtang says he's become a hero to young people

Aung La N Sang is a great role model for any young fighter. Just as the former double champ became a hero to people Myanmar, Rodtang is revered in his native Thailand.

Still just 24 years old, the hard-hitting Nak Muay has more than 260 wins and is the reigning ONE Muay Thai flyweight champion. He says the success has changed his life.

"I’m proud of myself that I can maintain being the champ until now. Being the champ in ONE has changed my life a lot. I can take care of my whole family. I can be a role model to many people and make a reputation to Thailand and my hometown Pattalung. I’ve got a lot respect from people. Those younger generation have me as their hero; I’m their role model. I always teach them some Muay Thai techniques."

Rodtang's relentless and entertaining style has also won him fans outside Asia. He said that if he's successful in his mixed rules bout with 'Mighty Mouse', then he's keen to take on more MMA bouts in the future, which would only serve to continue his rise.

ONE X is set to be the most talent-rich card in the history of the promotion and will no doubt attract a lot of eyeballs. Up against a globally-renowned star in Demetrious Johnson, this will be an opportunity for Rodtang to introduce his high-octane style to a whole new legion of fans.

Edited by Harvey Leonard