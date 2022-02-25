“I’m breaking your face, I’m breaking your nose” - Vitaly Bigdash wants Reinier de Ridder next 

Vitaly Bigdash brought his epic rivalry against Aung La N Sang to an end at ONE: Full Circle on Friday, February 25.

The Russian fighter put in a career-defining performance to close out the pair’s trilogy series at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

However, the former ONE middleweight world champion is prepared to make a quick return to the global stage and earn a bigger scalp on his resume. The opponent Vitaly Bigdash has in mind is none other than Reinier de Ridder, the promotion’s two-division world champion, who succesfully defended his middleweight title in the night's main event.

The 37-year-old Bigdash made his intentions known to Circle announcer Mitch Chilson following his lopsided win over ‘The Burmese Python’:

“De Ridder, you’re next. I’m [breaking] your face, I’m [breaking] your nose.”

During the interview, Bigdash also showed how he would drive the champion's skull into his huge knees should they meet in the near future.

The Russian fighter's triumph extended his win streak to three. Before this victory, the middleweight star had submitted Fan Rong and Yuki Niimura.

Given his rich vein of form, a world title shot seems inevitable for the submission specialist now. He has struggled with injuries over the past couple of years. However, if Bigdash can repeat performances like this in the Circle again, he could very well enjoy another stint as the middleweight king, possibly more.

He is an amazing fighter - Vitaly Bigdash on Aung La N Sang

Despite his masterful performance over Aung La N Sang, the Russian has nothing but respect for the former middleweight and light heavyweight world champion.

In the post-fight interview, he offered his views on the Sanford MMA representative.

The Russian slugger admitted that the Myanmar icon is one of the toughest rivals he has ever faced in his career:

“I’m very happy to be here today in Singapore. It’s true, the trilogy has come to an end today, but I believe that I have won all three fights, so it’s been 3-0. But Aung La [N Sang] is an amazing fighter and I respect him very much.”

