"I get to do what is my hobby" - Aung La N Sang feels blessed to do what he loves for a living

If the saying “choose a job you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life” is true then Aung La N Sang is certainly living the dream.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Aung La was asked about his hobbies and what he enjoyed doing. He revealed some simple and almost forgotten activities as things he enjoys:

“I'm pretty chill. I like playing card games. I like playing board games, card games, just little games here and there, watching fights, cooking steak, and making some good food for the family. That is what I enjoy a lot in life.”

With all the distractions the world has to offer through technology, Aung La prefers to stay connected in the real world with his family. He shared that he doesn’t even have any collections like some fighters who are also hobbyists:

“I don't collect anything. Everything on Earth is meaningless. I'm not materialistic at all. I'm ready to give away anything that I have for a good cause.”

While some people toil and drag their bodies out of bed just to make sure there’s food on the table, Aung La N Sang believes that he is blessed to have the career that he has now:

“Fighting is my hobby. Training is my hobby. And I get to do it for a living. How blessed am I? I get to do what is my hobby.”

Aung La N Sang gets to enjoy his hobby against Vitaly Bigdash at ONE: Full Circle

On Friday, Aung La N Sang will do what he loves against a man he respects in Vitaly Bigdash. The pair will square off for a third time to end their epic rivalry at ONE: Full Circle.

Aung La’s first world title reign came after he defeated Bigdash for the ONE middleweight world championship back at June 2017’s ONE: Light of a Nation. He became one of the greatest world champions in the promotion’s history, stopping his next six opponents in the Circle.

Throughout this run, Bigdash’s name hung over his head as they have yet to break their tie. When asked if he’s sick of hearing his rival’s name come up because of their record, Aung La said:

“I have all the respect for Vitaly, man. It’s gonna be a, I’m excited you know. It’s gonna happen on Friday night and I have nothing but respect and love for this guy, man. He made me who I am today.”

Both men are looking to reclaim their lost gold and closing this chapter of their lives will be their first step towards it.

