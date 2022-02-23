“Don’t count me out yet” - Aung La N Sang promises fans a roaring comeback

Aung La N Sang knows the middleweight division in ONE Championship is a shark tank full of apex predators. After two losses to reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder, fans have been quick to write the Myanmar MMA icon off.

But the 36-year-old says he is far from done and wants everyone to tune in to his next fight.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Aung La N Sang reminded fans that he’s still a legitimate threat to anyone in the weight class.

“Don't count me out yet. You know, a lot of people, a lot of fans after they saw my two losses. Don't count me out yet. I'm still working and growing. And I'm still trying to be a better version of myself. And I'm still hungry. And I'm just hungry to be better,” said N Sang.

Aung La N Sang goes head-to-head with former adversary Vitaly Bigdash at ONE: Full Circle, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, February 25th. With both men tied at one win apiece in their epic rivalry, it’s an all-important trilogy fight to determine who really is the better fighter.

Aung La N Sang has the utmost respect for Vitaly Bigdash

Never one to be overconfident, Aung La N Sang is aware of what Bigdash brings to the table, and he’s prepared himself accordingly.

“He's good at everything, man. Like, his kicks are good. His kick almost knocked me out. He's got good hands. He's got good submissions. He poses a threat everywhere if I'm not sharp, of course. Like he's pretty well-rounded. He has a full skill set. He has good striking. Good wrestling, good submission game. So yeah, and then what's my weakness? Everybody knows my weakness. I'm working very hard on it. So we'll see. We'll see how it goes.”

‘The Burmese Python’ fully understands that everything is at stake in this fight, and he couldn’t be more excited. He gives credit to Bigdash for turning him into the fighter that he is today, and win or lose, he will always maintain a high level of respect for his longtime rival.

“I love it. You know, his brutality. He made me a better mixed martial artist. I have nothing but love and respect for that guy. He's a reason why I moved down to Florida to better myself, you know, to be a better mixed martial artist. And so it's been four years since we fought so it's gonna be nice. I know he's made improvements. I know he's better and I know I'm better too, so you guys are in for a big treat.”

