What ONE Championship channel is ONE: Full Circle on?

If you want to know which ONE Championship channel will air ONE: Full Circle, the answers await you here. The event will be the promotion's fourth major event this year and will showcase bouts in kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA.

Headlining the event will be ONE's double champ Reinier 'The Dutch Knight' de Ridder as he defends his middleweight throne against the welterweight champion Kiamrian 'Brazen' Abbasov. With Abbasov aspiring to become a champ-champ himself, expect de Ridder to pull out all his tricks to defend his throne.

In the co-main event, ONE's light heavyweight kickboxing belt will be on the line as champion Roman Kryklia will face Murat 'The Butcher' Aygun. Their bout has been rescheduled a few times before but is now finally set to take place on Friday.

Also on the main card is the conclusion to a rivalry between two former middleweight champions, Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash. After going 1-1 in a pair of classic title fights in the past, the two are in need of a rubber match.

To find out which ONE Championship channel will broadcast ONE: Full Circle, check out the information here:

ONE Championship channels for ONE: Full Circle

Globally

ONE: FULL CIRCLE will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 6 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 25 February.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, and New Zealand won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the main card live on ONE’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 25 February.

The lead card will be broadcast live on ONE’s Facebook account, ONE’s YouTube channel, and the ONE Super App at 5 a.m. EST/2 a.m. PST on Friday, 25 February.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: FULL CIRCLE, the event will immediately be made available to stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

China

Watch ONE: FULL CIRCLE live on ONE Championship channel iQiYi or Douyin beginning with the lead card at 6 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 25 February.

The main card will be broadcast live on ONE Championship channels BTV, Henan, iQiYi, and Douyin at 8:30 p.m. CST.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE: FULL CIRCLE from 11 to 12 p.m. CST on Wednesday, 2 March, Thursday, 3 March, and Friday, 4 March.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: FULL CIRCLE from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 12 March.

India

Watch the event live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 beginning with the lead card at 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 25 February.

The main card broadcast will be live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 at 6 p.m. IST.

Source: ONE Championship website

For more information on which ONE Championship channel will broadcast Full Circle, you can check out their official page for the event here.

