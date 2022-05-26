"No parents should have to worry about their kids in school" - Aung La N Sang reflects on Uvalde, Texas school shooting 

Aung La N Sang, like many other parents in the United States, condemned the gruesome mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

In a short Instagram post, ‘The Burmese Python’ said that one of his favorite things to do as a parent is to walk his kids to school.

Aung La N Sang wrote:

“Simple pleasures of walking my son to his last day of first grade. No parents should have to worry about their kids in school.🙏”

A true family man, the former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion walks with his son Aung De and daughter San Seng Grace in their neighborhood.

Aung La and his children eventually make their way to Aung De’s school Coral Reef Elementary School in an activity that the former double champion treasures.

Uvalde became the site of one of the most harrowing mass shootings in United States history. Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire and killed at least 21 people, including 19 children.

According to CNN, a Border Patrol officer ultimately shot and killed Ramos.

Several athletes from across all sports heavily condemned the shooting and demanded that changes be made in terms of gun control.

ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee and submission grappler Danielle Kelly also condemned the gruesome incident through their social media accounts.

Aung La N Sang has always been an advocate to improve the social climate

Aung La N Sang is seen as a beacon of hope in his native country of Myanmar, and he used that status to further his countrymen’s continuous fight for a better nation.

The mixed martial arts legend, back in 2021, heavily condemned the Burmese military’s takeover of the country.

Initially silent during the early stages of the civilian uprising, Aung La became a massive voice upon learning and studying the whole situation.

In an interview with the South China Morning post back in 2021, Aung La said it was depressing for him to go on about his business while his country cried for change:

“For me to open up and talk about it … I didn’t know the situation very well yet at that point. Of course, I wanna stand up and say stuff, and it’s very unfortunate and very sad… It’s hard for me to even look at it, and dwell on it before I even go to training or practice. It’s just very, very hard for me to train after seeing all the hateful and heinous stuff the military does to the people.”

Edited by Aziel Karthak