"Shall we dance?" - Aung La N Sang eyes Yushin Okami bout in the ONE circle

Aung La N Sang wants to get back in the circle and he’s hoping that he has a dance partner in Yushin Okami when he does.

Aung La called out ‘Thunder’ on Twitter for a potential bout in a few months’ time. ‘The Burmese Python’ wrote:

“[Yushin Okami] shall we dance? June 3rd?"

ONE Championship’s next event after ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22 is a yet-to-be-named card on May 20. A fight in a month's time may not be ideal for the 40-year-old Okami and the 36-year-old Aung La.

However, a June 3 clash might be the perfect date for the two fighters to get in a decent training camp.

Okami will look to build on a breakthrough win in the promotion after losing in his first two bouts in the circle. The Japanese veteran took a split-decision win against Agilan Thani to the delight of the home fans in Japan back in October 2019’s ONE: Century.

Meanwhile, Aung La N Sang is coming off a tough loss to Vitaly Bigdash at ONE: Full Circle, ending a trilogy that was five years in the making.

A matchup between the two seasoned warriors will surely produce fireworks as both fighters are always eager to put on a show for fans.

Aung La N Sang and Yushin Okami have agreed to fight before

This is not the first time that the idea of Aung La N Sang and Yushin Okami battling one another has surfaced.

In October 2021, ONE Championship asked fans on Twitter who they wanted to see go up against the Burmese legend. Okami put his name out for consideration. He revealed on Twitter that he had reached a verbal agreement to compete against Aung La, which 'The Burmese Python' later confirmed.

Aung La replied to the thread, saying it would be a great match.

While the fight between the two veterans would not materialize, Aung La still treated fans to an amazing bout against Vitaly Bigdash last month. As they now look to the future, this could be the perfect time to revisit their old agreement and finally make the contest happen.

