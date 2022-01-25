Aung La Nsang recalls life before martial arts, including an interesting job he once had

It’s hard to imagine Aung La Nsang today as anything other than one of the baddest middleweights on the planet.

However, before he became a world champion mixed martial artist, there was a time when ‘The Burmese Python’ had to navigate through life as an immigrant in a foreign country.

This experience, of course, included struggling to make ends meet, building a future and working odd jobs, especially one that he says he really enjoyed.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Aung La Nsang recalled his time working as a migratory beekeeper.

“Well, I went and worked for a beekeeper. He was looking for a manager position for his bee company. And he posted that job at the university and to the school. Because I just graduated with an agriculture degree. I was offered that job. [I worked] six days a week. No days off.”

Obviously, getting punched in the face for a living as a professional fighter, there’s no job that's more dangerous. However, Aung La does admit being occasionally stung by a bee wasn’t easy either.

“Now you have bee suits, you know, you have bee suits. So you would wear these suits. And then you would go out in the fields. And you work with the bees. I mean, I wouldn't say [it was] harmless because you pretty much get stung every day. At least once you know. And it's still pretty painful. So yeah, it was a cool job though. For me, it didn't even feel like work, because I got to go outside. I get to feel nature and I get to see the honey. I got to see the bees working. And I got to eat honey whenever I wanted. It was a pretty sweet job.”

Aung La Nsang is back in training, preparing for next fight

Fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘The Burmese Python’ back in action inside the Circle.

The 36-year-old veteran is in his 17th year as a professional mixed martial artist. He previously held the ONE Championship middleweight and light heavyweight world titles.

The Burmese superstar revealed in an interview with the South China Morning Post that a trilogy bout with former ONE Championship middleweight king Vitaly Bigdash is likely for his return.

Aung La also stated that he fully intends on getting both of his world titles back from conqueror Reinier de Ridder this year.

